Monster Combo Round One Voting Opens!

Round 1 – FIGHT!
Time to get out of the kitchen as things are heating up in Round one of the Monster Combo. With Public Voting opening today why not pay homage to a handful of the best rides so far in the competition. From today the judges, you included, will have their say as to who’s gonna take it away and be declared the first monthly winner on the 2020 campaign!

 

Round One Highlights

 

 

How To Enter:
To enter your videos, please send the raw video footage to comps@zigzag.co.za via WeTransfer.com. Or if you’re lazy simply ping it through and slide into our DMs!
Entry Must Include:
Name of the surfer  / Name of the videographer  / Date surfed  / Location / Region

 

Last year’s winner Matt McGillivray enjoying his win at Asu in Indonesia

© Greg Ewing

Rules:
• Only video submissions will be accepted
• Open to Southern African citizens of all ages inclusive of Mozambique & Namibia
• Submissions must be surfed in 2020
• Any footage submitted as an entry to the Monster Combo and which is subsequently uploaded to the surfer’s unique social media platform (Facebook or Instagram) must tag both @zigzagsurf & @monsterenergy as well as use the #monstercombo2020 tag.
• Public votes will be open for the last 3 days of each month.
• For all the details of the competition right here

