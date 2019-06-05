Monster Combo Round 5 Winner – Dale

Congratulations Dale Staples, Round 5 winner of the Monster Combo. Ducky’s efforts see him win a custom Channel Islands surfboard, an entry into the final round and a chance to win R20 000 cash + 10day trip to Sozinhos Lodge in Asu, Indonesia, with Beyrick De Vries and the Zag crew. Daryl Staples feeling the good vibes too, banking 1k for his efforts behind the lens and putting himself in the running for the final 10k jackpot.

Alright, so what happens next? Starting Monday, 10 June and ending Monday 24 June, you will be able to cast your vote for who you think deserves to walk away with greasy palms claiming this year’s Monster Combo Title! That’s two whole weeks to back your boytjies, getting them some votes from your corner!

Here’s how the judges called the last rounds coin toss:

Monster:

Dale – This was another tough month to judge with some big combo’s being thrown down. MFeb added his steezy flair to a combo in Bali, Zoe Steyn gave the boys a good run for their money, and Adin definitely didn’t miss leg day on his six turn combo, but our May winner goes to Ducky for manhandling a Supers wave like a child attacking an ice cream. Solid rail game throwing buckets of spray with clean lines between turns on a double overhead wave, not to mention the upsized barrel, and a board/face smash to top it off.

Zigzag:

It was a split decision between Dale and Adin with Team Zag, but it was Dale’s variety, control of pace and full use of the wave face that swung the vote in his favour to grab the win. A combo needs to have no ‘stop-start’ surfing in between turns and Dale illustrated this with exceptional timing.

Travis Logie

MFeb – Entry #4 by miles.

Beyrick De Vries:

Dale – This was a super hard one for me but I’m going with Dale as those turns we’re just such hammers and the tube was nuts too. He did adjust his line but didn’t pump or have to race to maintain speed into the next turn.

Public:

Dale Staples

The finalists joining Dale and battling it out for your vote are as follows:

Eli Beukes:

Eli’s approach of fitting in two explosive moves in one fluid movement cracks the nod from us. His flow was seamless, carve was in the pocket, and the tweaked out tail high rotation was on a closeout section a touch trickier than other entries. ~ Monster

Joshe Faulkner:

Johse Faulkner is my pic for this month. The way he made it out of that layback with enough speed to still bust the fins was really impressive. The wave quality wasn’t the best but in my book, that combo was the hardest to do. The other entries just had that dead section where pumping was necessary. Gav Roberts came in a close second but the pumping broke the comb, unfortunately. ~ Beyrick

Luke Slijpen:

It was a tight, split decision between Max Elkington and Luke Slijpen. Both surfers showcased one of the cornerstones that define a combo: economy of movement. But it was Luke Slijpen’s variety that won the day. Each turn had an unexpected edge, particularly the 3rd turn, where he really rolled the rail over with undeniable power and flow. ~ Zigzag

Matty McGillivray:

Matty McG wins our vote for April. Eli Beukes and DVZ’s two entries were right up in the mix, but Matty’s speed generated and pinpoint precision of the first two cracks (throwing buckets that would make KFC jealous) was what we’ve been looking for. This momentum and timing set him up perfectly for the extra tail high full rote serving to finish off the double XL monster combo. ~ Monster