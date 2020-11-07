[Monster Combo] It’s Heating up in Round 2

It has been a busy month for the Monster Combo headquarters, with entries pouring in as the winter season counts down. With R20k in cash and a free 10-day Zigzag editorial trip for the winner, the surfers are excited and hunting down their best combo clips of the year.

Right now it seems that the surfers on the Garden Route are the most committed, with the majority of clips coming from there. A good number of videos are from JBay and surrounds. All the usual suspects like Dylan Lightfoot, Dale Staples and Stevey Sawyer have been lining up the perfect walls of Supertubes for some insane combination video entries.

Stevey Sawyer – J Bay

Dale Staples – JBay

Forrest Hare has dropped a few clips from Vic Bay, and Mitch Du Preez has an entry from Nahoon, adding to the mix. It’s not only about JBay, and these entries are red-hot and could easily find themselves in the winner’s circle.

Forrest Hare Vic Bay

Up in Durban, Chad Du Toit is once again hard at work, along with Josh Redman, and they both have some exciting entries into the competition.

As we enter the countdown for Round Two, watch the press for details on when the public vote opens, and throw in your vote for the best combo.

The prizes are a big deal.

First prizes consist of:

The Surfer –

R20 000 cash + a 10 day FREE international Zigzag editorial trip in 2021 with Matt Bromley, the Monster team and the Zag crew.

The Videographer –

R10 000 cash money!

The monthly prizes consist of:

An R2000 Pollywog gift voucher, a case of Monster Energy and an entry into the final for the GRAND PRIZE!

The Videographer –

R2000 cash, a case of Monster Energy and entry into the final for the Videography Grand Prize.

The Local Hero –

A brand new Billabong wetsuit, a custom Channel Islands surfboard and a case of Monster Energy!