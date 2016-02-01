Monster Cash Up Day 1

There ain’t nothing like watching the best surfers in the world going ham. Turn off your favourite series, put down your phone, cause The Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag is giving away 2K twice a day to the surfer going the biggest in the free surfs before and after the Ballito Pro 2017. The morning session was won by Samuel Pupo courtesy of a lofty backhand full rotator, and the evening by young Californian hopeful Griffin Colapinto, due to a crazy fins free full rotation waft. Click play and enjoy.