Monster Cash Up – Day 6

And the winner of the final day Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag goes to (DRUUUUMMM ROOOLLLL)

YAGO DORA & VICTOR BERNARDO!!!

Here at Zigzag, we’re not even 100% sure what the maneuver Yago pulled to win the 2K, needless to say, we thoroughly enjoyed it, and we most certainly enjoyed his ‘rolling dollar bills’ claim afterwards. Like a juicy sweet cherry, atop a bubblegum ice-cream on a hot summer’s day.

Push play to view the edit.