Monster Cash Up Day 5

Once again the QS contenders were going ballistic for the Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag on day 5. Full rotations are a must, but Beyrick de Vries threw a spanner in the works by landing a huuuuge straight air complete with grab to take out the morning prize, and Michael Rodrigues a (obviously) full rotation to take out the afternoons session.

Watch the edit and certainly enjoy the gallery below.

All images: AVG