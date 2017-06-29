Monster Cash Up Day 4

Full rotations are the order of our current times. If you can’t go full rote, might as well suntan on the boat. Once again the boys were going wild before and after the event for the Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag. The morning sesh was won by Parker Coffin, and the afternoon, Victor Bernardo.
Push play for the clip, scroll down for the images.
All images: Alan van Gysen
If you had to ask Sammy Pupo (pictured) to do a floater on an air section, he'd probably freak out and end up going straight. That's how comfortable the man is in the air.
Unidentified, going ham.
Victor Bernardo. full roat ally-oop.
Victor Bernardo spinning in the opposite direction
Yago Dora up to his usual antics.
Holla holla holla, do it for the dolla. Afternoon Cash Up Winner, Victor Bernardo.
Parker Coffin winner of the morning session, getting some extra spending dollar courtesy of his sponsors.