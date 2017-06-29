 
Monster Cash Up Day 4

Full rotations are the order of our current times. If you can’t go full rote, might as well suntan on the boat. Once again the boys were going wild before and after the event for the Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag. The morning sesh was won by Parker Coffin, and the afternoon, Victor Bernardo.



All images: Alan van Gysen

 

 

Gallery Image
If you had to ask Sammy Pupo (pictured) to do a floater on an air section, he'd probably freak out and end up going straight. That's how comfortable the man is in the air.
Gallery Image
Unidentified, going ham.
Gallery Image
Victor Bernardo. full roat ally-oop.
Gallery Image
Victor Bernardo spinning in the opposite direction
Gallery Image
Yago Dora up to his usual antics.
Gallery Image
Holla holla holla, do it for the dolla. Afternoon Cash Up Winner, Victor Bernardo.
Gallery Image
Parker Coffin winner of the morning session, getting some extra spending dollar courtesy of his sponsors.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

