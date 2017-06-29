Monster Cash Up Day 4

Full rotations are the order of our current times. If you can’t go full rote, might as well suntan on the boat. Once again the boys were going wild before and after the event for the Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag. The morning sesh was won by Parker Coffin, and the afternoon, Victor Bernardo.

Push play for the clip, scroll down for the images.

All images: Alan van Gysen