Monster Cash Up Day 3

The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong was called off after heat 2 of round 3, and the Monster Cash Up was subsequently given the green light. The wind, a light cross shore, provided them QS warriors with the perfect platform to launch their aerial campaigns upon. Krystian Kymerson decided to stay in the lineup after the last heat of the day, and busted a wild backhand rotation to take the win. We dropped that 2K in his hands and put a smile on his face. Sometimes you just gotta get high to get paid.

Now sit back and gorge yourself on the gallery from the morning free surf and the video edit from the Monster Cash Up.

 

An air reverse before your morning coffee for Josh Kerr
Look familiar? Yago Dora pretty much used this exact move to dispose of multiple world champions in Brazil.
Meet Hiroto Ohara from the land of the rising sun.
Never lacking power, Mikey Wright knows how to smash the lip.
Griffin Colapinto frees his fins in celebration of a glorious sunrise.
Nat Young could sleep in this position. The question is, would we then call him Bat young?
