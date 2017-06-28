Monster Cash Up Day 3

The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong was called off after heat 2 of round 3, and the Monster Cash Up was subsequently given the green light. The wind, a light cross shore, provided them QS warriors with the perfect platform to launch their aerial campaigns upon. Krystian Kymerson decided to stay in the lineup after the last heat of the day, and busted a wild backhand rotation to take the win. We dropped that 2K in his hands and put a smile on his face. Sometimes you just gotta get high to get paid.

Now sit back and gorge yourself on the gallery from the morning free surf and the video edit from the Monster Cash Up.