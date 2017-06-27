Monster Cash Up Day 2

First light saw clean crisp conditions here at the Ballito Pro presented by Billabong. Rail grinding carves were the order of the morning, but there were a select few who took to the skies and placed themselves in the running to win that cheeky 2K courtesy of the Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag. Michael Rodrigues took to the skies to pip Samuel Pupo and claim top honors via a tail high waft backlit by the rising sun.