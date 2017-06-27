Monster Cash Up Day 2

First light saw clean crisp conditions here at the Ballito Pro presented by Billabong. Rail grinding carves were the order of the morning, but there were a select few who took to the skies and placed themselves in the running to win that cheeky 2K courtesy of the Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag. Michael Rodrigues took to the skies to pip Samuel Pupo and claim top honors via a tail high waft backlit by the rising sun.
Day 2 Monster Cash Up Winner, got high to get rich.
When you boost into the flats, commitment is a key attribute to posses.
Davey van Zyl drops his wallet with the rising sun.
Sunrise lip jam
Beyrick de Vries asses the morning conditions before paddling out to battle the crowds.
Griffin Colapinto winner of Day 1's Monster Cash Up.
Griffin went wild in the morning free surf, boosting at every opportunity.