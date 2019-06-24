 
8 hours ago 8 hours ago

Monster Cash Up – Ballito Pro 2019

  • 8 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The surfing that will go down at the Ballito Pro 2019 will  be high-performance, radical and fast, with all surfers wanting to get a share of the prize money as well as those vital points available at a QS 10,000 event.

The WSL judging criteria, focused around speed, power and flow, is what the competing surfers need to adhere to in order to get the big points and beat fellow competitors. Sometimes this type of surfing is exciting and dynamic and good to watch, but at times the surfing spectator needs more.

Acknowledging that sometimes the best surfing takes place outside of the constraints of competitive surfing, and heat surfing, Monster and Zigzag have come to the party this year to reward surfing in Ballito, but outside of the contest heats.

Monster and Zigzag will be rewarding the free surfing that takes place before and after the contest with cold, hard cash. Zigzag will be scouting the most explosive surfers and maneuvers outside of the contest heats, and award the best wave ridden before and after the contest runs.

Monster and Zigzag will be giving away R1 500, along with a Groundswell Surf Store voucher, per session to the best wave surfed during the free surf session for the last five days of competition, open to anyone in the line-up after the last heat of the day finishes.

The 2018 Monster Cash Up EP.1

Winner – Krystian Kymerson

The 2018 Monster Cash Up EP.2

Winner – Jadsen Andre

The Monster Cash Up EP.4

Winner – Shane Sykes

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *