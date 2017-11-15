 
Monday Mind Surf

  • 2 days ago
  • by Cyle Myers

Bruces Beauties, a thing of faultless splendour. Oh how we miss and love you. Oh how we wish, with all our hearts, that those houses on the shoreline ceased to exist. So your rock crevices could fill with sand , and we could marvel at your beauty all year long.

Image: Kody McGregor

Bruces Beauties / Image: Kody McGregor
Image: Nic Aberdien, Shot Bru / Location: New Pier
Image: Daniel Grebe; Location: The Hoek
Image: Kim Bouchier; Location: Dungeons
Image: Daniel Grebe; Location: Cape Town
Image: Brendan Pieterse Location: J-Bay
Image: Ryan Collins; Location: Completely Unknown
Image: Neil Bradfield; Location: Cape Town
