Monday Blues

A picturesque Western Cape moment to soothe the Monday blues… Image By: Jordan Masters

We're stuck dreaming about those days when everything is simply golden... © Samuel Tomé
Jefffey's Bay was treated to some Easter Bombs this weekend... © Sean Thompson
From where we'd rather be... Monday-mind surf: A-Frame edition. © Daniel Grebe
That moment on the Supertubes boardwalk when you see lines beneath the rising sun. Monday mind-surfing at it's finest! - Image By: Greg Ewing
On this Monday we tackle the impossible - with our minds... Photo By: Dan Bielich / Location: Shark Point
A muddy micro barrel rumbles through the Swakop River in Namibia. Finding barrels in landlocked places is what Monday mind-surfing is all about... Image By: Oliver Pieters
Dreamy lefts and breathtaking back drops... Image By: Mark Harley
What time is that 'board' meeting this Monday? We'll be dreaming until then... Image By: Greg Ewing
We're dreaming about that sweet, deep blue... Image By: Kent Locke
The Monday blues leave us JBay dreaming... Image by: Greg Ewing
How's your view this Monday morning? A surfer can dream... Image By: Greg Ewing
This Scarborough tube is leaving us glassy eyed... happy Monday mind-surfing! Image By: Samuel Tome´.
Get pumped for the week ahead with perfect, empty barrels on your mind... Image By: www.makalani.net
Let this glassy Mozambique mirage get you through the Monday blues... Image By: Greg Ewing
Slot into this Cape Town churner for your Monday mind-surf session... Image by Sean Thompson
A perfect Western Cape peeler to take our mind-surfing into the New Year... Image By: Mark Harley
