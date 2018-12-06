“Momentum Generation shows how one house in Hawaii nurtured a surf crew that would forever reshape worldwide culture in the 1990s ” – Rolling Stone
“Momentum Generation won’t just appeal to the surfing fraternity. The human touch takes this beyond it’s sporting quarters.” – Esquire Singapore
” Momentum Generation is, at its core, a film about growing up. The plot is as much about the characters as the age it’s set in…” – Huck
For the first time in their careers, the core members of surfing’s most legendary crew – including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams, Taylor Steele, and Pat O’Connell – have agreed to tell their story together.
Written and directed by award-winning filmmakers Jeff and Michael Zimbalist ( The Two Escobars, Favela Rising) and from executive producer Robert Redford.
Momentum Generation shows the deep friendships that were formed and tested throughout their careers as top athletes and cultural icons.
Fuelled by camaraderie – but even more so by a deep-seated competitiveness – this tight-knit crew became known as the “Momentum Generation” after being featured in Taylor Steele’s groundbreaking films ( The Drifter, Castles In the Sky). They went on to win world titles, break records, and redefine the world’s perception of the surfer, youth culture, and what it means to be free.
As told through their own voices, captured over the course of multiple years of production and with full access to the crew’s private video archive, the Momentum Generation surfers reflect on the complexity of the brotherhood and competition that shaped their shared emotional journey and made these pioneers both heroic and human.
Momentum Generation will be available to download digitally from December 15, 2018