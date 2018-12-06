“Momentum Generation shows how one house in Hawaii nurtured a surf crew that would forever reshape worldwide culture in the 1990s ” – Rolling Stone

“Momentum Generation won’t just appeal to the surfing fraternity. The human touch takes this beyond it’s sporting quarters.” – Esquire Singapore

” Momentum Generation is, at its core, a film about growing up. The plot is as much about the characters as the age it’s set in…” – Huck

For the first time in their careers, the core members of surfing’s most legendary crew – including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams, Taylor Steele, and Pat O’Connell – have agreed to tell their story together.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmakers Jeff and Michael Zimbalist ( The Two Escobars, Favela Rising) and from executive producer Robert Redford.

Momentum Generation shows the deep friendships that were formed and tested throughout their careers as top athletes and cultural icons.