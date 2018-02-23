Moments From the Atlantic

Feast your eyes on some footage making its way up from the frigid Atlantic coast of Cape Town. The following edit was put together by Alex Kibble or as he is referred to on the social media side of life – Diary of Alex. For some people the ocean has always been home, Alex is no exception:

“I have been fascinated with capturing the world around me ever since a Sony Cybershot fell into my hands at the age of 10. I find it truly special to be able to share with people how I interpret the world around me through a visual medium, especially with those who have yet to experience Cape Town. Growing up bodyboarding Glen Beach, Llandudno, and Sea Point, it was only a matter of time before my love for the ocean and videography came together. It’s a privilege to be able to capture Cape Town’s unique coastline from such a perspective and I hope I will be able to do so for many years to come”.