MISTAKE OR THE FUTURE

The WSL’s first official tour event in a wave pool has kicked off in Lemoore, California. Are we watching history in the making or a mistaken detour we’ll look back on in hindsight?

Let us know what you reckon, especially considering the fact that the Surf Ranch will feature on the 2019 CT. While you’re about it, read the two contrasting opinions from our scribes that appeared in issue (42.5).

One the one side, a surfer expressing excitement like a giddy child on Christams. The other more indifferent and reluctant to drink the Koolaid on offer by the WSL.

Opinion 1: Tubes on tap By Simon Nicholson

At 10:00 pm on 28 September 2002, I stood shivering on the edge of a pool in the middle of the Pilanesberg mountains. Rave music was blaring from speakers, lasers were lighting up the sky, and I was holding a surfboard in the dark, waiting for a sculpted lion’s head to start spurting water, which would be my cue to jump in. I was at the Valley of the Waves at Sun International’s Lost City resort.