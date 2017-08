Mikey Wright – Root

If Mikey Wright ain’t your new fav surfer, or knocking on the door to take up that position. Perhaps you should book an appointment with your General Practitioner. Mikey’s brand of surfing is electrifying. In fact, electrifying is a cheesy word to describe it. It’s a throw back to Dane Reynolds’ ‘First Chapter’. Hard, raw, unadulterated, and don’t you dare mention check turns… And cut to a Motorhead track!? Oh how we miss Lemmy.

Long live punk rock. And long live Mikey Wright.