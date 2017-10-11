 
3 hours ago

Michael Monk – Latest Clip Just Dropped

  • 3 hours ago
  • by zigzag

It’s clear that the Monk has been hard at work, all round South Africa, with a particular focus on Slum Town, putting this here clip together. The 19 year old has a style that reminds us of Jamie O’Brien back in Taylor Steel’s Campaign 2. And like all Slum Town locals, the man doesn’t shy away from giving the lip a good old crack, no matter what size, no matter how long the bottom turn.

Do enjoy, Michael Monk’s latest clip. You owe it to performance surfing.

 

2 Comments

  1. Peanut)
    11 October, 2017 at 1:16 pm · Reply

    Sick!!!! Period……

  2. Sue Monk
    11 October, 2017 at 2:04 pm · Reply

    Proud Mom of her Sprinkles!!!!

