Michael Monk – Latest Clip Just Dropped

It’s clear that the Monk has been hard at work, all round South Africa, with a particular focus on Slum Town, putting this here clip together. The 19 year old has a style that reminds us of Jamie O’Brien back in Taylor Steel’s Campaign 2. And like all Slum Town locals, the man doesn’t shy away from giving the lip a good old crack, no matter what size, no matter how long the bottom turn.

Do enjoy, Michael Monk’s latest clip. You owe it to performance surfing.