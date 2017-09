Mia and Point

Doesn’t Mia Baard look absolutely exquisite on a log? Like she was born to gracefully cross step her way to the nose. Mia Baard and filmer Wes Lew team up to produce this utopian edit. And if there’s one thing Mr Lewis knows, it’s how to pair an edit with a great track. It serves to make everything standout that much more. Do enjoy.