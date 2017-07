Mfeb Gets Wildcard into the Corona Open Jbay

If you haven’t yet heard, the WSL have in their righteousness, awarded Michael February a wildcard slot into the Corona Open J-bay. Mikey will either face Jordy or John John, along with someone else. Whichever heat he finds himself in, it’ll be a tall order, but Mikey’s a tall man, and we’re backing up.

Be sure to watch this wonderful edit of Mr February entitled Lotus.

Image: Greg Ewing