MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal – Day 2
Make yourself a warm beveridge, yeah, we don’t care nothing that’s Spring, grab your fave duvet, the one that’s seen you through the most intense of break ups, curl up on the floor, and have a deep emotionally relieving sob. Let it all out. Weep like you’ve never wept before. And then stand back up, wash your face, pull yourself straight, there ain’t no time to feel sorry for yo self. Yo mamma taught you better. Jordy is still in a fighting chance of the title. And if Jordy’s got a chance, we’ll back him tell the fat lady sings.
Anyway, please delight yourself in AVG’s fine work backstage at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal.
Yep, it was firing. And far more handleable than yesterday's treachery.
Jeremy Flores was taken out by Vasco Ribeiro, and he was understandably fuming.
A crowd featuring people from all over Europe.
A-frame glory.
Probably the first time in his career Bede's ever had an interference called on him. Bede burns Coffin.
Bede's final pig dog at the Rip Curl Pro Portugal.
Bede Durbidge, full control.
Conner Coffin, more style than a Givenchy runway in Paris.
How do you think Wilko feels about having Glen Hall's skills spread over the entire Rip Curl team? Do you think it's caused his sudden demise?
Leonardo pulled into this absolute keg of a pit, he didn't make it, but it was a drainer worthy of applause.
When Leanardo finds his way through a heat, he could probably use the energy from his face muscles smiling so much to power a small town.
Julian Wilson making sure that everything's clinically perfect before paddling out.
Julian took down Freestone in heat 3 of round 3.
Freestone and Leonardo crossing paths.
OMG, what a setup.
Jordy and coach Chris Gallagher exchanging notes.
Don't Gabby's shred sleds always look amazing? He can do pretty much anything on em.
Josh Kerr, excited for the next chapter in life.
Backstage with JJF.
JJF and his coach Ross Williams
JJF's delightful backhand pit.
"...I was so excited... I just had to hit it!" - JJF on going for this massive backhand rotater.
Jordy Smith pre-heat workout.
Jordy and coach setting up a game plan.
Jordy and Josh Kerr sharing a moment before doing battle.
Josh Kerr and the drainer that saw Jordy's demise.
Jordy washing away a painful loss with cold shower.
Have a weep, it's been a rough day.
The Portuguese stallion, Frederico Morais.
Michel Bourez and Portuguese stallion share a moment.
Smith is the ultimate choker.