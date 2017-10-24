 
4 days ago 4 days ago

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal – Day 2

  • 4 days ago
  • by zigzag

Make yourself a warm beveridge, yeah, we don’t care nothing that’s Spring, grab your fave duvet, the one that’s seen you through the most intense of break ups, curl up on the floor, and have a deep emotionally relieving sob. Let it all out. Weep like you’ve never wept before. And then stand back up, wash your face, pull yourself straight, there ain’t no time to feel sorry for yo self. Yo mamma taught you better. Jordy is still in a fighting chance of the title. And if Jordy’s got a chance, we’ll back him tell the fat lady sings.

Anyway, please delight yourself in AVG’s fine work backstage at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal.

Gallery Image
Yep, it was firing. And far more handleable than yesterday's treachery.
Gallery Image
Jeremy Flores was taken out by Vasco Ribeiro, and he was understandably fuming.
Gallery Image
A crowd featuring people from all over Europe.
Gallery Image
A-frame glory.
Gallery Image
Probably the first time in his career Bede's ever had an interference called on him. Bede burns Coffin.
Gallery Image
Bede's final pig dog at the Rip Curl Pro Portugal.
Gallery Image
Bede Durbidge, full control.
Gallery Image
Conner Coffin, more style than a Givenchy runway in Paris.
Gallery Image
How do you think Wilko feels about having Glen Hall's skills spread over the entire Rip Curl team? Do you think it's caused his sudden demise?
Gallery Image
Leonardo pulled into this absolute keg of a pit, he didn't make it, but it was a drainer worthy of applause.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
When Leanardo finds his way through a heat, he could probably use the energy from his face muscles smiling so much to power a small town.
Gallery Image
Julian Wilson making sure that everything's clinically perfect before paddling out.
Gallery Image
Julian took down Freestone in heat 3 of round 3.
Gallery Image
Freestone and Leonardo crossing paths.
Gallery Image
OMG, what a setup.
Gallery Image
Jordy and coach Chris Gallagher exchanging notes.
Gallery Image
Don't Gabby's shred sleds always look amazing? He can do pretty much anything on em.
Gallery Image
Josh Kerr, excited for the next chapter in life.
Gallery Image
Backstage with JJF.
Gallery Image
JJF and his coach Ross Williams
Gallery Image
JJF's delightful backhand pit.
Gallery Image
"...I was so excited... I just had to hit it!" - JJF on going for this massive backhand rotater.
Gallery Image
Jordy Smith pre-heat workout.
Gallery Image
Jordy and coach setting up a game plan.
Gallery Image
Jordy and Josh Kerr sharing a moment before doing battle.
Gallery Image
Josh Kerr and the drainer that saw Jordy's demise.
Gallery Image
Jordy washing away a painful loss with cold shower.
Gallery Image
Have a weep, it's been a rough day.
Gallery Image
The Portuguese stallion, Frederico Morais.
Gallery Image
Michel Bourez and Portuguese stallion share a moment.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

1 Comment

  1. SAVage
    24 October, 2017 at 9:48 am · Reply

    Smith is the ultimate choker.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *