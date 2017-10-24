MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal – Day 2

Make yourself a warm beveridge, yeah, we don’t care nothing that’s Spring, grab your fave duvet, the one that’s seen you through the most intense of break ups, curl up on the floor, and have a deep emotionally relieving sob. Let it all out. Weep like you’ve never wept before. And then stand back up, wash your face, pull yourself straight, there ain’t no time to feel sorry for yo self. Yo mamma taught you better. Jordy is still in a fighting chance of the title. And if Jordy’s got a chance, we’ll back him tell the fat lady sings.

Anyway, please delight yourself in AVG’s fine work backstage at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal.