There you have it, ladies and gentlemen, Matty McG wins the Monster Combo! What an absolute champion. Matty walks away with 20k + a trip to Sozinhos with the Zag crew and Beyrick De Vries. Grant Clegg, doesn’t walk away empty-handed, rewarded for his work behind the lens with a cool crisp 10k. Smiles on all the dials here in J-Bay.
Big shout out to Monster Energy, Pollywog, Sozinhos Surf Lodge and Channel Islands Surfboards South Africa for putting together an epic compo for all the frothers here in SA. Till next time, peace!
Edit by Calvin Thompson