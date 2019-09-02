 
Matty McG pres. ‘August Rush’

In case you were looking for another reason to claim Matty, this year’s Monster Combo winner, as one of the best surfers in the country… here it is. Forget the R.K.O, it’s August Rush coming out of nowhere!!

Mr. McGillivray pulls cleaner lines than a monk in their zen garden. The speed he’s able to generate on the face reminds us of Toledo. Explosive surfing tucked in-between literal death-defying leaps of faith. Give this man a Michelin star, his work with a blade is just next level. 

Seq. 2 – August Rush from Matthew McGillivray on Vimeo.

1 Comment

  1. Irish Saffa
    2 September, 2019 at 8:31 pm · Reply

    Sick edit!

