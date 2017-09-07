Matt Pallet – A Fun Year

It ain’t everyday that one of SA’s top surfers drops their latest clip in our laps. But when that day dawns upon us, we walk straight to the fridge here in the Zag offices, and pop a bottle of our finest sparkling in celebration (obviously we have mimosas, we’re not derelicts, it’s a Monday for goodness sake). Matt Pallet’s latest offering; A Fun Year, is a cracker, straight to the jaw… And his rail game, damn, full man carves all over the place. And how’s that barrel at 1;54!? OMG. Huuuge!

Cover Image: Dawn Rouse

Matt Pallet – A Fun Year from Matt Pallet on Vimeo.