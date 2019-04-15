MATT BROMLEY VS SHAUN PAYNE #GAMEOFKOOK

We’re all familiar with the Game of SKATE, but a Game of KOOK? What’s that you ask?

A high vibes fun-filled session of fresh challenges. But nobody wants to be a KOOK right?

To keep the flow going the following are the ‘official’ rules of Game of KOOK:

– Two surfers take each other on.

– A game of rock, paper, scissors determines who sets the first challenge.

– The next person sets the next trick.

– If you fail to do the challenge you get a letter.

– If you both fail then you both get a letter.

– If you both achieve the challenge then whoever does the weakest / lamest attempt gets the letter.

– Only 2 attempts per challenge.

– If it’s a tie break on the final ‘K’, the first person to complete the trick is the winner.

– First person to K.O.O.K is the looser