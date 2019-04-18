 
Matt Bromley – A Geographical Rarity

In REBEL Sessions second feature on young South African big wave hunter and all round charger, Matt Bromley, we meet him on a more personal level. The foucs is around the Cape, Bromdogs home, and his ambition to tackle the monsters that lie just out to sea. Sunset and Dungeons both being waves that have helped to shape Matt’s career as well as many other big wave surfers in South Africa.

Directed by: @calvinthompson_films and produced by @rebelsession 

Missed out on the 1st feature? No stress, click here.

