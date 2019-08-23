MATT BANTING DUSTS DURBAN

Yeah nah, fair enough the title is a little misleading… The edit is compiled from a heap a spots Matty surfed in the past year, but a fair chunk of it comes from the time he spent hanging about in KZN around the Ballito Pro this year.

If you’ve never heard of Matty Banting, you could kinda be forgiven, actually not really. He’s had a run of bad luck since his rookie year on tour back in 2015. From being plagued with injury he’s made a relatively slow comeback. Currently the man from down under is looking for someone to purchase some ‘land’ near the nose of his board. From His performances this year, we don’t see that being the case for too much longer….surely.

He is currently ranked seventh on the QS, with a real shot at getting himself back on tour next year.