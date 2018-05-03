Margaret River Pro will be Completed in Bali

The Margaret River Pro was cancelled last month after irregular shark activity in Western Australia. The WSL just announced that the event will be completed at the world-class wave of Uluwatu (Bali, Indonesia), following the conclusion of the Corona Bali Pro. The event will take place within 48 hours after the Corona Bali Pro at Keramas, and finish no later than June 13, 2018.

“The cancellation of the Margaret River Pro was due to unique circumstances this season and we look forward to returning to Western Australia in 2019. After consulting with Surfing West Australia about completing the event in 2018, we felt that the shark activity that prompted the event cancellation had not significantly improved and returning was not in the best interests of the surfers this season. We extensively explored various alternatives before deciding to invest in completing the event at Uluwatu in Bali,” Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO, said.

In the men’s event, 24 competitors remain and the competition will resume with Round 3. In the women’s event, eight competitors remain and competition will resume with the Quarterfinals.

“As highlighted when we cancelled the Margaret River Pro, there were extenuating circumstances surrounding this season’s event and we committed to trying to finish the competition if possible. It’s a significant investment for the WSL, but it’s the right thing to do. Uluwatu is a world-class wave and we’re excited to be completing the event there” – Kieren Perrow, WSL Commissioner.

Current world no.2 Lakey Peterson also chimed in:

“It’s fantastic that the WSL is finishing this event. We love Western Australia and it’s unfortunate what happened to the event this season. That said, Uluwatu is an amazing wave and the surfers are very appreciative of being able to finish the event and have a fairer crack at the WSL Title.”