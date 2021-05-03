 
Margaret River and the WSL’s return to form

  • by admin

The return of the WSL has been pretty weird. The events in Newcastle and Narrabeen were a bit of a damp squib in terms of wave quality (and the Saffa performance). Felt like watching the CT on the QS. But Margaret River has exploded into life, with proper heavy waves and arresting performances from both SA campaigners, Jordy Smith and Matty McGillivray.

And as of today both are through to the Round of 16. Jordy pipped Alex Ribeiro by the thinnest ball hair of a margin, while Matty McG slammed the door on Conner Coffin and damn after two sputtering starts in the grovel waves, doesn’t he look alive out there in the big stuff! Stay tuned for the Round of 16 where Jordy lines up against Julian Wilson and Matty takes on Kanoa Igarashi.

 

