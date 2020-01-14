MANERA – WELCOME BRENDON GIBBENS

Brendon Gibbens, quiet and unassuming, a man whos alternative path undoubtedly doubled as the key to his success. Well that and with his innate ability to absolutely shred.

If you think about it, he’s almost like a mythical creature floating through the surf realm in a mercurial fashion. Imagine seeing a unicorn, basically, that’s what it’s like to share a wave with the man.

We don’t blame you if you’ve never heard of Manera, the new wettie behind in front and all over Mr. Gibbens, but expect to see more of it.

MANERA – WELCOME BRENDON GIBBENS from MANERA – Stay Salty – on Vimeo.