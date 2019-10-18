 
Made in SA Bonus Footage

I think it’s hard to argue that South Africa has some of the best waves on the planet.Click play on the vid below and view the proof to the point in question.

A little bonus section to the 3rd episode of Made in South Africa featuring not only Frankie and koby Oberholzer but a couple other Top SA surfers enjoying the ‘day of the winter’ last year: 

Surfers: Frankie Oberholzer, Koby Oberholzer, Joshua A Redman, Davey Van Zyl, Daniel Redman, Brandon Jackson, Matt Pallet, Gavin Roberts, Helge Zirkl, Andrew Lewis, Chris Binns, Patrick Flanagan and Brendon Gibbens.

 

