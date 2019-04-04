LUKE SLIJPEN WINS MONSTER COMBO ROUND 3

Congratulations Luke Slijpen, March’s winner of the Monster Combo. Luke’s efforts see him win a custom Channel Islands surfboard, an entry into the final round and a chance to win R20 000 cash + 10day trip to Sozinhos Lodge in Asu, Indonesia, with Beyrick De Vries and the Zag crew. John Slijpen feeling the good vibes too, banking 1k for his efforts behind the lens.

The final judge’s decisions went as follows:

Zag:

It was a tight, split decision between Max Elkington and Luke Slijpen. Both surfers showcased one of the cornerstones that define a combo: economy of movement. But it was Luke Slijpen’s variety that won the day. Each turn had an unexpected edge, particularly the 3rd turn, where he really rolled the rail over with undeniable power and flow. Well done Luke! Monster: Our vote goes to Max Elkington! #3 It’s good to see the groms using their rail, Max’s two rail carves would’ve filled Luke Egan’s appetite. The bonus “Wrong Beach” flat section cutty and close out turn added to the wave, but all the points were won on those two well-connected power carves. Speed, power, flow. Beautiful.

Beyrick: