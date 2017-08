Luke Slijpen Stars in ‘Fun’

Luke Slappin da Bass is a quintessential Cape Town surfer, and one of the best juniors in the country. In ‘FUN’ presented by Globe, Luke takes on all your favourite ice cold CT wedges, stylishly sliding into crystalline barrels and busting rotations on the closeouts. Keep and eye out for this young man, he’s about to bow up.

Filmer: Ian Thurtell

Image: Ian Thurtell