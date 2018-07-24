Longest Wave Ever Surfed at Uluwatu?

Uluwatu is one of the most renowned breaks in Indo. Located on the southwest of the Bukit Peninsula, the spot is a bonified swell magnet. The last two weeks have served as a testament to that, especially the last couple days. Uluwatu delivered some of the biggest waves in decades this weekend. Uluwatu translated means “the rock where the land ends,” roared to life, pumping 20-to-30-foot waves.

According to the locals, on July 25, Eloy Lorenzo Junior scored the wave of the day, after being towed into a huge wall of water, surfing it for over a minute, some have gone so far as it was the longest wave ever surfed at Uluwatu in the past 20 years. Wanna judge for yourself?