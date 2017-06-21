Logjam wrap

On 3 June 2017, the 100% unbranded, third LogJam and first Muizenberg Mini-Beach Festival took place at Surfers Corner. The crowd-funded event, saw an epic day of perfect knee-high waves, diverse crowds and a kick-ass afterparty – putting on a globally unique beach culture event. The founders have tapped a rich vein of art, single-fin longboarding and music, and the positive reviews of its 3rd and latest edition sing a tune of overwhelming approval.

Overflowing with stoke, founder and organizer, Liam Bulgen, shared his feelings on the event. “Everyone had a good time and a lot went down. We were blessed with favourable conditions and a colourful crowd. The spirit of unity, combined with laid-back surfing, and a broad spectrum of music helped people let their guard down and share a celebratory space. I believe that this event has an important role to play in allowing us to identify, appreciate and respect our unique South African surf culture.”

The festivities consisted of the LogJam, the Muizenberg Mini Beach Festival, and the after party aka the LogJol. Everything was put together as the result of a blossoming collaboration between LogJam cofounder and owner of African Soul Surfer backpackers’, Jamie Nye, the Muizenberg Festival’s Fergus Turner, and local live wire, Liam Bulgen. The once neglected beach village of Muizenberg has recently seen an influx of young families, creatives and businesses. The streets are clean, there’s activity well after dark and the community has begun to identify and knit together. Events like the Logjam and the MMBF are paramount to this transformation.

We spoke to Fergus about the essence of the Muizenberg Festival and its tangible contribution to the success of the Logjam. “The Muizenberg Festival celebrates the people, purposes, and place that is Muizenberg; and by doing so has contributed towards integrated and inclusive community development. It has also encouraged and catalyzed greater civic engagement, bustling local economy, and co-creative activities.”

“The whole event was a thrilling success in that it represented the soul of Muizenberg’s Surfers’ Corner and the surfers who bless and honour her waters regularly. It was a day of highlighting the togetherness and trust we’re building here in Muizenberg; expressed by the musicians, surfers, parade-goers, and crew members that made this a beautiful, fulfilling, and unique event happen! A lot of soul went into this, and that’s what I’d attribute to the success of the day. Intention leads the way; and everything we did was led by the intention to celebrate and create the beach culture and creativity we are honoured to share a part of.”

Bernie Shelley, the undisputed matriarch of longboarding in South Africa, captured the general feeling perfectly. “I’d simply describe the whole event as euphoric. I am so over competitiveness, so over contests. And yet, there I was, thoroughly enjoying every moment of this fun-filled community spirited contest. The thing is, I barely think of it as a contest. To me it was a wonderful celebration of longboard surfers, most of them true loggers, doing what they love best; it was a get together conceived and run by Liam and Jamie with humility, proficiency and friendly competence. With judging criteria that allowed for only proper traditional, functional longboard surfing, on boards with international standard requirements that regulated size, weight and design, the judges hoped to contribute to the improvement of logging in Cape Town, particularly amongst people who are new to the idea and dabbling, trying, exploring the culture and surfing style.”

The afterparty was a ripper, pulled off in true surf / skate / musician sub-culture style. Set up and hosted at Ovenbaked, 7th Son, Skeleton Coast (who launched their album on the night), The Steezies, and Hezron Chetty brought the heat in collaboration with DaO from Masi Massive and Angelo Slang. Guest Selektas and purveyors of fine music, Mix n Blend, Dub Masta China, DJ Metabolism, and Judah Roots put together a groovy full-on scene in the underground sessions space. By all accounts “the jol was vol.” Dylan Swindale won in the finals and took home a 10-grand purse for his old-school efforts. “It was a super sick event. Getting kif waves in the final was just the cherry on top. I’m stoked beyond measure, and so amped for the next one.”

In the end, it was perfectly summed up by 11 year-old, Levi Mayes, who was awarded the title of “biggest frother”. On stage, with a microphone, and in front of a whole lot of salty, happy folks, his insightful statement brought down the house: “Logging is not longboarding… Logging is a culture.”

*Lead Image: Soul surfer Bruce Gold © Grant Scholtz

**Written by Brett Shearer