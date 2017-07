LogJam Wrap Up Edit

The LogJam is probably one of South Africa’s funnest events on the schedule. Only single fin longboards allowed, the surfing is stylish, beautiful and timeless. So go forth and get your cross-stepping, and nose riding up to scratch, cause it’s definitely an event you wanna be involved in, even if it’s for the after party alone. Trust us, we were there!

Click play and enjoy the good times.

LogJam III from african soul surfer on Vimeo.