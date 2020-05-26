 
Help Fight Lockdown Litter

This is a glimpse of the heartbreaking scenes that confront the litter boom team when they got down to KZN beaches to assess conditions since the full lockdown.

The task ahead for their small team is monumental. The aim right now is to mobilise a larger team to handle the volume of waste. Here’s where you come in. If you are in a position to donate the team will be able to support more staff and obviously be greatly appreciative. Either scan the zapper code on the image below or click here to donate via paypal.


Other ways you can assist would be to: ⠀

1) Help share this far and wide to get the message out there to the greater public.
2) Take all possible measures to either reduce plastic usage during this time of lockdown or use alternative products where possible. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

On the topic of masks: “Whilst we acknowledge the need for masks during these risky times, please do your best to use reusable ones and also do your bit for the environment, by giving one to someone who can not afford it- thank you!”⠀⠀

