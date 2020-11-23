LOCAL FILM MAKES INTERNATIONAL WAVES

“We went up on the Friday early morning. Then, on the first day we scouted around and started shooting first scenes at night around a bonfire. On the second day, we did a full day of filming and then, during the last day, we woke up early to get awesome sunrise shots to show the beauty of the Transkei,” Hay recalls.

Cousin Kyle’s memory of his role is slightly different. “As assistant director and behind-the-scenes guy, my role on this project meant that I helped with planning the schedule for each day. I took a few videos and photos for the BTS video, and most importantly, I was responsible for waking everyone up at four in the morning to get the day started!”

On their return to Ballito, completing the film did not take long according to Tim. It had been shot for the edits and he knew exactly where everything was going to go. The most difficult part was actually finding the right sound track, one that perfectly captured the deep rhythms of Africa. Tim ultimately settled on Sowetan band BCUC.

At the same time, Tim and his team also edited a second movie. Together with the finished production, the entry required a behind the scenes film that captured the actual making of the film.