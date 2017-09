Lincoln Logie Needs Only Long Beach

Lincoln Logie is straight outta the Kom. He’s got that whole Kom Skom thing going and we dig. If you’ve ever surfed Long Beach with him he’s probably managed to hustle your inside, but when he busts a Derrick Disney inspired layback carve, you’d feel inclined to turn the other cheek. Plus, we can’t help but celebrate the man that sources a worthy wheel horse to film while he surfs cold gloomy Long Beach without dropping a wallet in their direction. A feat worthy of much applause.