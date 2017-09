Left in Lagos

Californian, Luke Davis and Frenchmen William Allioti, head over to the sprawling metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria in search of waves and good times. Amid the bustling city they find Tarkwa Bay, a small beach community which acts as a hub for the growing Nigerian surf scene. Filmed by ex Zag employee, Calvin Thompson, it’s certainly an edit worthy of your time.

Image: Alan van Gysen