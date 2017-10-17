Lady Loggers J-Bay

There are a group of superbly talented ladies who ride logs currently residing in Jeffreys Bay. On the weekends, they all get together and surf Lower Point. Exchanging hang tens, good vibes and drop knee cutties. And the atmosphere in the water couldn’t be better, a coupla mermaids cross-stepping their way to and from the nose, smiling, laughing, splashing, beautiful. “Could this be paradise?” you ask yourself as you look shore ward and feel the sharp pinch of a thousand draftsmen approved face brick conglomerations that is reality.
Enjoy Kody McGregor’s gallery of the logging girls.
Caren Holtshausen hasn't been surfing for long, but with stylish grab rail bottom turns like this round sections, you'd certainly be fooled. She shreds.
Hang fives are so last season, Shannon Hughes, inspired by U2's guitarist, and living life on The Edge.
Hang fives are like so last season. Marishka Diebold throws a hang ten in the mix.
The water was cold by Cape Town standards, freezing by Jbay standards and down right unfathomable by Durban standards, but the ladies were still smiling.
Margreet Wibbelink, originally from Holland, now enjoying the spoils of the loggers paradise that is Lower Point.
Mia's one of the countries finest loggers.
Caren, all smiles.
Margreet highlines one from the back.
This was Marishka Diebold's first session on her new log shaped by the legend Mr Des Sawyer, and she couldn't have been happier.
No shuffling only cross-stepping. Caren obliges.
Marishka Diebold, all smiles!!
Margreet's mermaid grin.
dreamy.
Magreet takes her Des Sawyer log through the section.
Cross-stepping... a must.
Mia Baard, forever stylish.
Margreet making her way back up the point.
Caren Holtzhausen lives right in front of point and is out there whenever the waves meet her approval.
Cheetah five for Miss Diebold.
Mia Baard enjoying the nose of her pink log.
"Maybe I should get one of those." thought the boogie boarder to himself.
Mia, where she wants to be.
Drop knee cuttie for Miss Diebold.
Shannon Hughes planning a cross-step.
Happy days.
Take-off and straigh to the nose.
1 Comment
Proud to say that I have coached and fellow coached with two of the lovely lady’s.
Pure beauty inside and out
.