KZN Schools Surfing is Back

KZN School Surfing is back and the ultimate grom bragging rights are up for grabs! Every Friday from the 13th of April to the 15th of June surfing teams from Durban’s finest surfing schools will do battle between the piers in Durban to crown an eventual KZN school as champion! Teams from Glenwood, Northwood, Clifton, Maris Stella, Westville, Crawford, Kingsway, Ashton, Amanzimtoti and St Henry’s have already confirmed their participation. And your trusted Zag team will be pulling out the camping chairs and getting comfy down at the promenade to bring you a weekly wrap of all the action. So pull in and show some support for the lighties, after all, and come suss out the skills of the next generation of South African surfing. In the future, the hope is for the boys and girls from the Eastern and Western Cape to climb on board the provincial school surfing bandwagon, so we can crown a national school champion