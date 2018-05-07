 
KZN Schools Surfing Day 3 Wrap

May the 4th was not just reserved for Star Wars fans, it also marked the 3rd day of the KZN Schools Surfing which saw 6 schools and 9 teams compete. The first heat saw Westville  (A, B & C ) and Ashton College (A) battle it out. Heat two was comprised of George Campbell (A); Michaelhouse (A); Westville (C); Glenwood (A) & Northwood (C). Last Friday, we got Rhett Fox in the water to get the young scholars in their element. Catching up with Rhett he had the following to say about the days action: 

The conditions this past Friday were the best we have had so far. It was a hot, sunny day with fun little waves. The wave was small (1-2 feet) and even though the wind was blowing quite a bit, it was blowing offshore so it worked out pretty good overall. The lighties were left with some fast ones but they made it work. It’s really cool being able to get out there with the younger guys and capture them doing what they love. There is nothing better than seeing the pure stoke and joy that surfing brings to them.

 Heat 1:

Westville A – 304 points

Ashton College A – 237 points

Westville C – 207 points

Westville B – 165 points

Heat 2:

George Campbell A – 320 points

Michaelhouse A -241 points

Westville C – 185 points

Glenwood A – 100 points

Northwood C – 75 points

Standout surfers (in very difficult conditions/ weak surf)

Heat 1: Ashton College: Chad Southwood – 11.5 / 20

Heat 2 Michaelhouse: Christian Brand – 13.5 / 20 &  George Campbell A – Seth Strachan – 11.5 / 20

All Images Supplied by Rhett Fox
 

The tag-team format sees 5 teams hit the water where they surf a 50-minute heat. Once a surfer out in the line-up has registered two solid waves they paddle ashore to tag in the next member of their team. No matter the conditions they surf. If the wind is howling, they surf, if it is pouring with rain, they surf, if it’s glassy and 8 foot… yep, you guessed it, they surf!

This coming Friday at 3pm, the comp is set to return to the Dairy Bowl and run into its 7th and 8th heat, hopefully in better conditions. The program runs from April 13 25 May. Then the top 20 highest scoring surfers will compete in the Individuals Surf-Off on the 1st June. A week later on the 8th of June, is the tag Team final to crown the KZN champ. Until then, you can catch us every Friday at the Dairy Pump House. So pull in, come join us and show some support for the groms and suss out the talent of the next generation of KZN and South African surfing.

1 Comment

  1. Christy
    7 May, 2018 at 10:09 pm · Reply

    This is so awesome to see! Durban youngsters ripping it up! Are any of the other provinces doing this?

