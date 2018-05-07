KZN Schools Surfing Day 3 Wrap

May the 4th was not just reserved for Star Wars fans, it also marked the 3rd day of the KZN Schools Surfing which saw 6 schools and 9 teams compete. The first heat saw Westville (A, B & C ) and Ashton College (A) battle it out. Heat two was comprised of George Campbell (A); Michaelhouse (A); Westville (C); Glenwood (A) & Northwood (C). Last Friday, we got Rhett Fox in the water to get the young scholars in their element. Catching up with Rhett he had the following to say about the days action:
The conditions this past Friday were the best we have had so far. It was a hot, sunny day with fun little waves. The wave was small (1-2 feet) and even though the wind was blowing quite a bit, it was blowing offshore so it worked out pretty good overall. The lighties were left with some fast ones but they made it work. It’s really cool being able to get out there with the younger guys and capture them doing what they love. There is nothing better than seeing the pure stoke and joy that surfing brings to them.
Heat 1:
Westville A – 304 points
Ashton College A – 237 points
Westville C – 207 points
Westville B – 165 points
Heat 2:
George Campbell A – 320 points
Michaelhouse A -241 points
Westville C – 185 points
Glenwood A – 100 points
Northwood C – 75 points
Standout surfers (in very difficult conditions/ weak surf)
Heat 1: Ashton College: Chad Southwood – 11.5 / 20
Heat 2 Michaelhouse: Christian Brand – 13.5 / 20 & George Campbell A – Seth Strachan – 11.5 / 20
1 Comment
This is so awesome to see! Durban youngsters ripping it up! Are any of the other provinces doing this?