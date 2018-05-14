KZN Schools Surfing Day 5 Wrap

The KZN Schools Surfing run into its 5th week of competition last week Friday (18th May 2018), with six schools and nine teams competing. The first heat was contested by Northwood (B & C), Crawford North Coast (B), Westville (C) and Clifton (B). Heat two was comprised of Northwood (A), Ashton College (A), Westville (A) and Glenwood (A). Once again conditions were tricky but the those competing stuck it out and surfed the best they could.
Due to the Zigzag Durban Surf Pro presented by G-Force and the beach replenishment operation happening in town the contest moved to Bike and Bean in front of the Moses Mabida Stadium. Unfortunately, as the first heat started, the wind picked up and swung to an onshore. The waves were small and the surf had become a washing machine. Once again this did not stop the surfers from going out and making it work. Come to the second heat, the wind had died down a bit and so had the washing machine, leaving the surfers with a better wave. The waves were not on the competitor’s side on Friday but they were frothing to surf and that is what they did.
Heat 1:
Northwood B – 253 points
Crawford Northcoast B – 161 points
Westville C – 153 points Clifton B – 78 points
Northwood C – 31 points
Heat 2:
Northwood A – 290 points
Ashton College A – 269 points Westville A – 267 points
Glenwood A – 182 points
Standout surfers:
Heat 1: Northwood B – 8 / 20 Nathan Cayley
Heat 2: Ashton College A – 9.5 / 20 Dom Southwood