KZN Schools Surfing Day 5 Wrap

The KZN Schools Surfing run into its 5th week of competition last week Friday (18th May 2018), with six schools and nine teams competing. The first heat was contested by Northwood (B & C), Crawford North Coast (B), Westville (C) and Clifton (B). Heat two was comprised of Northwood (A), Ashton College (A), Westville (A) and Glenwood (A). Once again conditions were tricky but the those competing stuck it out and surfed the best they could. Due to the Zigzag Durban Surf Pro presented by G-Force and the beach replenishment operation happening in town the contest moved to Bike and Bean in front of the Moses Mabida Stadium. Unfortunately, as the first heat started, the wind picked up and swung to an onshore. The waves were small and the surf had become a washing machine. Once again this did not stop the surfers from going out and making it work. Come to the second heat, the wind had died down a bit and so had the washing machine, leaving the surfers with a better wave. The waves were not on the competitor’s side on Friday but they were frothing to surf and that is what they did. Heat 1: Northwood B – 253 points Crawford Northcoast B – 161 points Westville C – 153 points Clifton B – 78 points Northwood C – 31 points Heat 2: Northwood A – 290 points Ashton College A – 269 points Westville A – 267 points Glenwood A – 182 points Standout surfers: Heat 1: Northwood B – 8 / 20 Nathan Cayley Heat 2: Ashton College A – 9.5 / 20 Dom Southwood

All Images Supplied by Rhett Fox

The tag-team format sees 5 teams hit the water where they surf a 50-minute heat. Once a surfer out in the line-up has registered two solid waves they paddle ashore to tag in the next member of their team. No matter the conditions they surf. If the wind is howling, they surf, if it is pouring with rain, they surf, if it’s glassy and 8 foot… yep, you guessed it, they surf!

This coming Friday at 3pm, the comp is set to return to the Dairy Bowl and run into its 7th and 8th heat, hopefully in better conditions. The program runs from April 13 25 May. Then the top 20 highest scoring surfers will compete in the Individuals Surf-Off on the 1st June. A week later on the 8th of June, is the tag Team final to crown the KZN champ. Until then, you can catch us every Friday at the Dairy Pump House. So pull in, come join us and show some support for the groms and suss out the talent of the next generation of KZN and South African surfing.