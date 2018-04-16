 
5 hours ago 5 hours ago

KZN Schools Surfing Day 2 Wrap

  • 5 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Last week Friday the KZN Schools Surfing ran into its second week of competition which saw 6 schools and 10 teams compete. The first heat saw Clifton (A & B), Northwood (C), Glenwood (A) & Crawford North Coast (A) battle it out. The conditions in the first heat were less than ideal, the low tide coupled with knee-high waves meant good scoring waves were few and far between. Never the less those competing gave it horns, playing the cards they were dealt trying to give their team the edge.  

Heat 1 in order:
Clifton A – 506 points
Crawford North Coast A – 294 points
Glenwood A – 172 points
Clifton B – 103 points
Northwood C – 42 points
 
Standout surfers – 
Heat 1: Surfer number 3 from Clifton A – 17/20
Surfer number 2 from Clifton A – 13,5/20
 
Unfortunately, this is not the part of the post where I tell you the conditions improved moving into Heat 2. If anything they got slightly more difficult, offering competitors even less to work with. Heat two was toughed out between Northwood (A), Crawford North Coast (B), Westville (C & B) and Michaelhouse (A). 
 
Heat 2 in order:
Northwood A – 370 points
Michaelhouse A – 210 points
Westville B – 132 points
Westville C – 88 points
Crawford North Coast B – 85 points
 
Standout surfer –
Heat 2: Jared Hook from Northwood A – 11,5/20
 
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

All images supplied by Rhett Fox 

The tag-team format sees 5 teams hit the water where they surf a 50-minute heat. Once a surfer out in the line-up has registered two solid waves they paddle ashore to tag in the next member of their team. No matter the conditions they surf. If the wind is howling, they surf, if it is pouring with rain, they surf, if it’s glassy and 8 foot… yep, you guessed it, they surf!

This coming Friday at 3pm, the comp is set to return to the Dairy Bowl and run into its 4th and 5th heat, hopefully in better conditions. The program runs from April 13 25 May. Then the top 20 highest scoring surfers will compete in the Individuals Surf-Off on the 1st June. A week later on the 8th of June, is the tag Team final to crown the KZN champ. Until then, you can catch us every Friday at the Dairy Pump House. So pull in, come join us and show some support for the groms and suss out the talent of the next generation of KZN and South African surfing.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *