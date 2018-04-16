KZN Schools Surfing Day 2 Wrap

Last week Friday the KZN Schools Surfing ran into its second week of competition which saw 6 schools and 10 teams compete. The first heat saw Clifton (A & B), Northwood (C), Glenwood (A) & Crawford North Coast (A) battle it out. The conditions in the first heat were less than ideal, the low tide coupled with knee-high waves meant good scoring waves were few and far between. Never the less those competing gave it horns, playing the cards they were dealt trying to give their team the edge. Heat 1 in order: Clifton A – 506 points Crawford North Coast A – 294 points Glenwood A – 172 points Clifton B – 103 points Northwood C – 42 points Standout surfers – Heat 1: Surfer number 3 from Clifton A – 17/20 Surfer number 2 from Clifton A – 13,5/20 Unfortunately, this is not the part of the post where I tell you the conditions improved moving into Heat 2. If anything they got slightly more difficult, offering competitors even less to work with. Heat two was toughed out between Northwood (A), Crawford North Coast (B), Westville (C & B) and Michaelhouse (A). Heat 2 in order: Northwood A – 370 points Michaelhouse A – 210 points Westville B – 132 points Westville C – 88 points Crawford North Coast B – 85 points Standout surfer – Heat 2: Jared Hook from Northwood A – 11,5/20

All images supplied by Rhett Fox

The tag-team format sees 5 teams hit the water where they surf a 50-minute heat. Once a surfer out in the line-up has registered two solid waves they paddle ashore to tag in the next member of their team. No matter the conditions they surf. If the wind is howling, they surf, if it is pouring with rain, they surf, if it’s glassy and 8 foot… yep, you guessed it, they surf!

This coming Friday at 3pm, the comp is set to return to the Dairy Bowl and run into its 4th and 5th heat, hopefully in better conditions. The program runs from April 13 25 May. Then the top 20 highest scoring surfers will compete in the Individuals Surf-Off on the 1st June. A week later on the 8th of June, is the tag Team final to crown the KZN champ. Until then, you can catch us every Friday at the Dairy Pump House. So pull in, come join us and show some support for the groms and suss out the talent of the next generation of KZN and South African surfing.