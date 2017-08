Koa Loves Nam

Wesley Lewis has been a man on a mission! On the search for firing waves and great surfers to ride those waves. Here he connects with John John Florence’s entourage member, Koa Smith in Namibia. Koa gets REALLY barreled. As you do at Skeleton Bay, and Wesley Lewis makes a delightful little edit from Koa’s tube exploits. Do watch. It’s a ‘super fun’ edit.