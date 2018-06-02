Know Your Plastic with Corona X Parley

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, like that oue from Sponge Bob, you would be aware of the pressure plastic places on our oceans, but how much do you understand about plastic. The world of plastic contains many confusing terms. Even the most clued up plastic consumer may have a hard time sorting out “good” plastics from bad. Over the next 4 weeks, Zag and Corona X Parley have come together to shed a little light on the topic as we build up to the Corona Open JBay. Understanding the problem goes a long way toward solving it. So let’s go ahead and dip our big toe into the world of plastic as we discuss additives, biodegradable plastics, and bioplastics. (A) Additives

We’ve all heard the word, but what the actual plastic are additives? Let me break it down. Chemicals added during the manufacture of plastic products to make them stronger, safer, more or less flexible etc are known as additives. Common additives include water repellents, stiffeners & softeners, colour and UV blockers. Why should you care? Well, some of these additives may contain potentially toxic substances to you and the environment. Plastic still holds the potential to pollute without being littered through the release of compounds used during manufacture. Additives, much like a kook in the line-up, force their way into the environment via chemicals leached from plastics into air and water. As a result, some compounds used in plastics, such as bisphenol A (BPA), and polybrominated diphenyl ether (PBDE), have been taking some heat in the public eye. These compounds are found in all sorts of kak from medical devices, food packaging, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and so much more. They can also be found closer to home, in our surfboards, wax, and wetsuits. Compounds such as these disrupt the endocrine system. Some act against male hormones and are known as anti-androgens; BPA mimics the natural female hormone estrogen, and PBDE has been shown to disrupt thyroid function. Hormone disruption of animals in terrestrial, aquatic, and marine habitats is commonplace. Does a swamp monster from Scooby-Doo come to mind?

(B) Biodegradable