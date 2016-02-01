Know Your Plastic with Corona Ep. 2

Last week we discussed additives, biodegradable plastics, and bioplastics. This week we move out into the water and discuss ghost fishing, microplastics and the oceans swirling garbage patches.

Fishing gear—much of it made of plastic—that has been abandoned, discarded, or lost at sea is referred to as ghost gear. These often massive clumps of nets, lines, traps, buoys, and other materials become entangled and often intrap sealife including turtles, whales, sharks, dolphins, seals, fish, and seabirds eventually relegating them to the past tense after they meet a rather grim demise. Those lucky enough to escape the grip of these floating tombs are often scarred for life as a result of line cutting into them.

When these ghost nets are not found bobbing in the blue abyss of the open ocean they can be found smothering coral, destroying fragile reef ecosystems. A staggering 640,000 tons of gear is left in our oceans each year. without anyone profiting from the catches, they are affecting already depleted commercial fish stocks. Caught fish die and in turn attract scavengers which will get caught in that same net, thus creating a vicious circle.

Ghost fishing is one of the greatest killers in our oceans, and not only because of their numbers. Literally, hundreds of kilometers of nets and lines get lost every year and due to the nature of the materials used to produce, predominantly plastic-based polymers, these types of gear can and will keep fishing for multiple decades, possibly even for several centuries.

Microplastics