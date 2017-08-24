Kelly Slater’s Continuance Part II

Kelly Slater’s ‘Continuance’ series is most certainly one of our favourite surf series on the web right now. In Continuance Part II, the GOAT talks about his first time in J-Bay, his year on tour thus far and a host of other topics that the King does so well to articulate. There’s a feature on Surfers no Street Children and it’s also in part narrated by the man, the legend, Shaun Tompson. And isn’t Mr. Tompson and absolute joy!? We’re calling him the wisest man in surfing right now. And we wanna see him providing commentary at every J-Bay event until he’s too old to speak!

Image: WSL / PIERRE TOSTEE