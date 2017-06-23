 
3 hours ago 3 hours ago

Juniors Step Up

  • 3 hours ago
  • by Gina Smith

Finals day of the Billabong Junior Series presented by All Aboard Travel offered a contestable stage for the third stop of the grom invasion. A busy South African season has seen a steady increase in the standard of surfing as the juniors are vying for that top spot in the rankings.

The little humans on 4’11’s led the brigade as they charged Ballito’s unforgiving shore break. Semi finals began with the u/12’s, moving up in age and class as the day progressed.

Committed. © Luke Patterson

By midday the light onshore breeze had picked up, further ruffling the shifty line up.

The women’s premier division semi-finals was a 50/50 match up of local and international blood. Despite getting a win over her the day before, KZN local Sne Makubu lost to the in-form Hawaiian Zoe McDougall. East london’s Zoe Steyn made an impressive appearance in the u/18 girls semis at just fourteen years old but lost out to the experienced Australian Pacha Luque-Light.

Sne Makubu had a fantastic run. © Luke Patterson

The u/18 boys semi-finals were finals in their own right with JBay local Angelo Faulkner and Cape Town’s Ethan Fletcher in heat 1 and Capetonian Adin Masencamp matched up against Brazilian Samuel Pupo – brother of CT surfer Miguel. Just the day before Samuel claimed Adin to be his biggest threat.

“Back home the waves are exactly like this – average beach breaks, so I am feeling really comfortable,” said Pupo after his quarterfinal win. “I think Adin is for sure a danger in the heat for me. He’s a strong guy and really good on the rail game.”

Adin Masencamp was dubbed Pupo’s most dangerous competitor. © Luke Patterson

A close heat it was with Pupo’s winning heat total of 16,50 overtaking Masencamp’s 14,77.

The conditions were triple overhead for the u/12 boys final’s but that did not deter them from attacking the lip. Kyra Bennie stole the show when he opened his account with a 9.17 after a series of mature manoeuvres. Kai Hall earned an impressive second place leaving C Jay Posthumus in third and Ben Ribbink in fourth.

Kyra Bennie opened his account with a casual 9. © Ryan Janssens

The u/14 girls had been showing serious gees throughout the event. Ceara Knight earned the buzzer beater win after nipping a wave that allowed for a series of backhand snaps and a redirect on the inside. Zoe Steyn settled for a close second with Lhea Johnston and Caroline Brown third and fourth respectively.

Daniel Emslie and Mitch Du Preez have been turning heads in the u/14 division. But it was Mitch’s final for the taking after he backed his 8.5 with a perfect 10-point ride – those backhand cracks were enough to make a grown man weep. The buzzer ended with the field combed and Daniel Emslie in second, Nate Spalding in third and Jordan Boshoff in fourth.

Mitch du Preez earned himself a perfect score in the finals. © Ryan Janssens

The u/16 girls saw another buzzer beater as Kayla Nogueira demonstrated just how well suited Ballito is for surfers on the backhand with a brilliant 9 point ride. It was a gritty fight that saw Tayla De Coning finish second ahead of Sne Makubub in third and Summer Sutton in fourth. The young boys and girls have left us feeling confident in the future of SA’s grommmets.

Luke Slijpen went on to dominate the u/16 boys finals with some some seriously explosive surfing. Saxton Randall just couldn’t quite match the tempo set by Luke and settled for second ahead of Angelo Faulkner and York Van Jaarsveldt.

Kayla Nogueira has grown into a fierce competitor. © Ryan Janssens

The international stars put on a great show in the u/18 girls finals with Pacha Light and Zoe McDougall going head to head. But Zoe has been on a winning streak throughout the South African circuit and secured yet another victory with an 8,83 and a 7,33.

In the premier boys division final, Ethan Fletcher seriously gained back the momentum of his winning younger years and displayed surfing with style like Jordy. But the onshore wind lifted the sails of Pupo’s air game and he stomped the victory with a pair of 8’s.

“The surfing has risen to an awesome level,” said contest director Jono Hutchinson. “This wave is really different to the other stops on the junior series but the guys have really stepped it up, especially Ethan in that final. It was also great to have some international blood to push the guys and gauge the level.”

Zoe McDougall continues her winning streak. © Ryan Janssens

Samuel Pupo no stranger to the skies. © Luke Patterson

They day ended with Calvin Goor sticking the punt for the VZ Airshow win. The juniors will be hanging around for the Ballito Pro trials tomorrow where they will fight for a spot in the QS 10 000. The ladies will be getting ready for their QS 1000 event on the weekend and lovers of the sport will be frothing to drool over the best in the game as the QS Prime kicks off next week. Stay tuned!

Ethan Fletcher gave Pupo a good run in the finals. © Luke Patterson

Pacha Light displays an efficient rail game. © Ryan Janssens

Nathan Spalding was looking strong in his semi. © Luke Patterson

Daniel Emslie with a mature looking bottom turn. © Luke Patterson

Tayla De Coning on her 8 point ride. © Ryan Janssens

Angelo Faulkner is looking better than ever. © Luke Patterson

Tide-Lee Ireland as strong on the forehand as he is on his backhand. © Luke Patterson

Aya Gericke nailing the close out section. © Luke Patterson

Ceara Knight surfed her way to the win in the laast minute. © Ryan Janssens

Lisa Van Heerden charging a chunky one. © Luke Patterson

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *