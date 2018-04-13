Jordy vs Yallingup Drainers

Steep, hollow waves, brush a scattering of hungry rocks along this curve of classic Western Australian sand. Names like Mousetrap and Rabbit Hill refer to reliable clusters of rock and sand, but the whole stretch can fire all the way down to the learner-friendly peaks and occasionally thumping shorey facing the car park. Prior to the Margaret River Pro being called off Jordy got on the end of some cooking waves while Wez Lewis made sure we could all get a piece of the action behind the lens.
Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.